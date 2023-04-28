OLQH puts on “The Music Man Jr.”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Lady Queen of Heaven School debuted their performance of “The Music Man Jr.” tonight at the Southlake Theatre.

It was a night full of great food from Coffee 30, fun performances, bright lights, dancing, and plenty of music.

Cast and crew included, of course, plenty of OLQH students, but some alumni made their way onto the stage.

If you miss out tonight, they will be performing tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.