OLQH puts on “The Music Man Jr.”

By Emma Oertling
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Lady Queen of Heaven School debuted their performance of “The Music Man Jr.” tonight at the Southlake Theatre.

It was a night full of great food from Coffee 30, fun performances, bright lights, dancing, and plenty of music.

Cast and crew included, of course, plenty of OLQH students, but some alumni made their way onto the stage.

If you miss out tonight, they will be performing tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame
Principal provides update on trespasser on Pickering High School campus
Forensic examiners say Tylee Ryan’s DNA was found on a pickaxe
