50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Smallest baby to survive a separated esophagus

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Each week in the U.S., almost 70,000 babies are born prematurely. That means the baby was born before 37 weeks, full term is 40 weeks. Many times, these babies face breathing and eating problems. But what happens if the baby is born at just 23 weeks, almost half of what is considered a healthy pregnancy?

Little Harper Jacobo has come a long way. She and her twin sister Gabriella were born prematurely at just 23 weeks, weighing less than a third of a pound.

“They fit in the palms of my hand. They were very, very tiny. I mean, very small,” their mother Kayla Hatch remembers.

While both girls were small, it was Harper who was given just a one percent chance of survival when she was born. But that wasn’t the only obstacle little Harper faced.

Chief of Pediatric Surgery at the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Dr. Steven Rothenberg says, “The two ends of her esophagus were separated by quite a bit. So, basically, means that she could not swallow whatsoever.”

The two ends were separated by seven centimeters.

Dr. Rothenberg led a team at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, performing three lifesaving surgeries on Harper. The first one, stretching the two ends to try to bring them together.

“We got the two ends almost together, but there was still about, maybe a one-inch gap between the two ends,” Dr. Rothenberg explains.

Then, he took part of Harper’s chest wall to create a Band-Aid between the two ends, closing the gap to a half an inch, then he used magnets to finally bring the ends together.

Dr. Rothenberg further explains, “We put one magnet down her mouth and into the upper part of her esophagus, we put the other magnet through her gastrostomy tube. What happened over the next few days, the magnets gradually attracted to each other.”

The magnets were eventually removed by pulling them up through Harper’s mouth, no additional surgery was required. And although she is delayed, doctors believe Harper will be able to grow up and eat and swallow like any other child. Dr. Rothenberg had to get special FDA permission to use the magnets for this purpose. For Harper, they were a lifesaver.

Contributors to this news report include Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer & Editor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

Health Headlines: Smallest baby to survive a separated esophagus
Health Headlines: Smallest baby to survive a separated esophagus
Foreign exchange program looking for host families
Foreign exchange program looking for host families
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Friday, rain returns this weekend
SWLA Arrest Report - April 27, 2023