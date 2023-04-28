Gotta Eat: Get a taste of Sicilian culture at Joe’s

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - You don’t have to travel all the way to Sicily to taste authentic Italian food. Instead, save yourself a plane ticket and give Joe’s Pizza and Pasta Italian restaurant a try!

When you see the parking lot it will become no surprise that, Joe’s Pizza and Pasta Italian restaurant is just as hot as their ovens.

This tasty spot in Sulphur gives a cozy vibe and as you take a glance around inside, you’ll see a warm and inviting eatery that has walls lined with Italian artwork and a bar surrounded by lights.

”We love to cook. It’s our passion” says the faces behind the cuisine. Jack and Kumi Salihu opened Joe’s as a way to incorporate everything Italians love.

From traditional cooking, wine, and treating everyone as family, “It’s like home here now” says Kumi Salihu. “We know everybody and have really good customer support. A lot of customers that support us.”

It’s obvious that these two know exactly how to run a unique eatery.

After working in the restaurant industry they decided to open their own spot with recipes they know and trust, preparing everything fresh every day. “We do it fresh every day,” said Jack Salihu. He says that adding carrots, salsa, and garlic adds to the unique flavor of their sauce.

Just take a look at their menu!

Some of the locals like Cade Faulk and Bailey Lebove say this is their go-to spot and have recommended it to everyone they know.

”I recommend you get the chicken parm. It’s super good,” said Lebove.

Though Cade Faulk says not to worry about what to order because it all taste amazing, “There’s nothing on the menu that you could get that you wouldn’t like, and I can honestly say that.”

Since that sounded like my kind of challenge, I ordered the supreme pizza. It had freshly baked dough and hand-cut meat. And oh, my gosh, it was so good!

While I’ve never been to Sicily myself, I have to imagine something this good has to be exactly what it tastes like.

But if you’re not in the mood for pizza and maybe want to expand your flavor pallet, try the artichoke and shrimp dip made with a white wine sauce. Or, you can switch it up with calamari paired with an Italian margarita.

I know what you are thinking, what makes it an Italian margarita?

Well, Kumi says, ”I just think it tastes better!”

Overall, the food here is nothing short of delicious. And the bar offers signature drinks to match their wonderful menu. But for Jack and Kumi it’s the experience the people get from visiting that makes it all worthwhile.

”I’m always happy to be here, seeing everybody be happy eating and loving the food,” said Kumi Salihu.

So, if you’re in the Sulphur area, take a trip down to 1601 Ruth St. with some friends or grab a homemade taste of Sicily to-go.

