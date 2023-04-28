Friends and family honor Washington-Marion student who died from leukemia

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community is mourning the loss of Washington-Marion student who died from leukemia last week.

Washington-Marion Magnet High School is known for being a close-knit community. That was on display at a memorial for Rhyann Green on Thursday.

“You can see just the intensity of the program that it was a profound mark [Rhyann left],“ Principial Crystal Bowie said. “She touched every aspect of this campus, from being an honor student to being one of our Dancing Dolls.”

The homecoming queen was loved by so many.

“Rhyann was a social butterfly,” Green’s aunt, Deana Green said. “She loved to dance. She made friends easily. She was always involved in stuff and just kind of an overall well-rounded kid.”

Green died last week after being diagnosed with leukemia this year. She was set to graduate next month. Now, those who love her are celebrating the mark she left on the world.

Green’s friends had only kind things to say about her:

“She was sweet.”

“The nicest.”

“Pretty.”

Green’s aunt said their family is overwhelmed and thankful for the outpouring of love.

“Keep us in your prayers, because this took a blow,” Green said.

Washington-Marion will dismiss early on Monday so that students and faculty can attend her funeral services.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.