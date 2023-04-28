Foreign exchange program looking for host families

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES), world peace isn’t just a pageant answer or prayer. It’s what they aim to help move towards by showing young people what other cultures have to offer. Catherine Johnson is a local coordinator with ICES who joins us as they expand into Southwest Louisiana.

ICES is an international nonprofit youth exchange organization that is committed to educational study abroad programs. For over three decades, they have promoted a more peaceful world by advancing international awareness and cultural understanding of thousands of American families and exchange students from across the world.

Currently, they are looking for interested families willing to host high school foreign exchange students for the 2023 - 2024 school year. The exchange students generally arrive around 2 weeks before the school year starts, stay with their host families for 10 months, and leave 2 weeks after the school year ends. Host families are expected to provide transportation and a loving and stable family environment for the student as you both learn about each other’s culture. There is a tax deduction for host families and the student’s families will cover some expenses such as extracurricular activities.

Interested families can contact ICES by calling 337-287-3542 or by emailing cejohnson@icesusa.org.

