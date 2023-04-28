First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warm Friday, rain returns this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday’s weather looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures; highs will reach the low 80s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The weather for this weekend is looking less favorable with rain looking more likely unfortunately. An upper level trough of low pressure will be over our area and these usually make forecasts challenging by nature as models don’t always handle them properly. For now, I am increasing the chance of rain to 40% for Saturday and 20% for Sunday as rain may linger into Sunday. These rain chances may increase further as confidence in the forecast increases. If you have outdoor plans for this weekend, it would be best to plan indoor alternatives just in case rain becomes more widespread.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Drier weather will return for early next week along with warmer temperatures as highs will reach the low 80s beginning Monday. The next weather system may impact our area late next week with some scattered showers and storms possible as early as Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.