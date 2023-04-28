FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return to start the weekend, improving by Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we begin our weekend, our nice weather will begin to change a little. Yet another cold front and an upper-level low will continue to move towards SW Louisiana by the morning hours Saturday, will once again bring some showers to the area. A few showers may begin as early as just after midnight Saturday as a complex of showers and storms in Texas begins to weaken on approach. The best chance though will likely come as we wake up on Saturday, as this is when the front will begin moving through the area. An isolated thunderstorm also can’t entirely be ruled out closer to the coast, but otherwise activity should remain on the light to moderate side.

Showers and an isolated storm will be nearby at the start of our Saturday. (KPLC)

As we head into the afternoon, we’ll still see lots of clouds nearby thanks to the upper-level low hanging around. This will figure to keep things cool with highs likely in the low 70′s, and those temperatures could be even cooler if we do not receive many breaks of sun. A few additional showers are also possible later in the afternoon as whatever heating we get interacts with the low.

Overall the day should not be a complete washout, so outdoor plans may still be ok as long as they don’t depend on having no rain. Still, it will be a good idea to have indoor alternatives. We will also see our winds increase behind the front, with gusts at times approaching 30 mph in the afternoon.

Winds will pick up behind the front and may gust close to 30 mph at times Saturday afternoon. (KPLC)

The good news is Sunday should be a better day area wide. The upper-level low will begin to depart with drier air filtering in behind it. This means we’ll likely see sunshine return by the middle of the day and highs return to around 80 degrees. We’ll even have lower humidity again too! So this will make Sunday the better of the two weekend days to be outside.

High pressure builds in to keep things quiet as we start next week. (KPLC)

Even as we begin next week, we still should stay on the quiet side of things. We’ll see similar conditions Monday and Tuesday, before a little more humidity returns Wednesday as high pressure moves to our east. But any meaningful rain chances should at least hold off until we get closer to next weekend.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.