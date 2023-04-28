50/50 Thursdays
Deputies investigate video of gun-waving woman

Parents in Denham Springs are outraged after they say a woman waving a gun, reportedly at a school bus, was released from jail.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Parents in Denham Springs are outraged after they say a woman waving a gun, reportedly at a school bus, was released from jail.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating the case.

Deputies identified the woman in the video as Taylor Stewart.

Taylor Stewart
Taylor Stewart(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Cell phone video sent to WAFB shows the woman holding a gun in South Point Subdivision in Denham Springs. One witness says the woman was threatening students on a nearby school bus. In the video, you can also hear someone calling 911 to report the incident.

Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Waterford Court and Shady Bend Drive around 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

“While it is still early in this investigation, we can tell you that several juveniles were in a physical altercation,” said Sheriff Ard. “During that fight, an adult female - identified as Stewart - struck two juveniles, retrieved a firearm from a residence and waved it around at juveniles. She was arrested and processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.”

Stewart was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of simple battery.

According to authorities, she bonded out of jail Thursday, April 27. LPSO confirmed her bond was set at $31,000, which is the preset bond amount for those charges.

*WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTENT MAY BE GRAPHIC TO SOME VIEWERS*

A woman is caught on camera allegedly waving a gun.

Livingston Parish Public Schools released the following statement on the incident:

The investigation is ongoing.

