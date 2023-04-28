Celebrity boxing match raising money for McNeese Rodeo Team

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grab your boxing gloves and gear up for the McNeese Rodeo Team’s biggest fundraiser event of the year, the Celebrity Boxing Challenge!

The McNeese State University Rodeo Team will be hosting the event with proceeds going towards McNeese Rodeo Scholarships. There are 15 matches planned for Saturday, April 29 at the McNeese Legacy Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event starting at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $15 and 10-person ringside tables are available for $400 and $600.

VIP packages are available and advance tickets are being sold at the PE Training Center at 6102 Common St. and the McNeese Athletics Ticket Office at 700 E. McNeese St.

You can also call 337-476-4037 or text “BOXING” to order tickets by phone.

