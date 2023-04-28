50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu School Board outlines additional security staff for schools

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced which schools Stratigos Dynamic, Inc. will be providing additional security services for.

The announcement comes after a contract was approved between the school board and the company in an effort to staff campuses that previously did not have school resource officers.

Beginning Monday, May 3, the company will begin service at Moss Bluff, Gillis, and Lebleu Settlement elementary schools.

Meanwhile, elementary schools within wards 3 and 4 will be covered by their designated Marshal’s offices.

Schools in Iowa, DeQuincy, and Vinton will be covered by their respective police departments.

