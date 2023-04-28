50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Businesses already competing to build new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Contractors, designers, and others competing for the I-10 bridge build have formed a group to develop a winning proposal for a new bridge.

They held a community outreach event at the West Cal Arena to give local businesses a chance to participate. The event focused on Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Minority & Women-owned Businesses.

At last word, the price tag for a new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge was about $1.5 billion. Companies are competing to get the project, including IXB Bridge Group.

Tom Madison is the IXB Developer’s project manager.

“This is coming. The project is coming. It’s not going to be this year. It may not be until late next year when decisions are made. Because of all the complexities sometimes the dates slide, but it’s going to happen,” said Madison.

He said it’s a good time to consider if your business can participate.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for local businesses you don’t necessarily think of while watching a quick news segment about this project that’s going to happen. We were just talking to folks about the underwater aspects of this. We have people here today that represent the diving industry because we’ll need scuba divers, we’ll need people who are geologists to deal with the subsurface the group held what they call a community outreach event to allow local businesses a chance to find out the opportunities that are coming and how to participate,” said Madison.

Norman Roussell is a supply diversity consultant.

“So, what we’re here to do is help small minority, women-owned firms who are certified or not yet certified get in position so they can participate in this project. What that entails is helping them get their certification, helping them alter their certification so that their codes match opportunities for the project,” said Roussell.

Bridgette Coleman owns Coleman’s Consulting Group, which she hopes can be part of the project.

“They are looking for staffing, and my company would serve that need, support that need in that I do have the capacity to support staffing at any level,” she said.

It’s a long process and there is no final design in place, but the competition is underway.

The state has not yet begun advertising for proposals to build the bridge. A look at the shortlist of other companies interested is here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

The homecoming queen was loved by so many.
Friends and family honor Washington-Marion student who died from leukemia
Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying burglary suspect
Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying burglary suspect
Businesses already competing to build new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Businesses already competing to build the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous Friday is in store, rain returns by Saturday