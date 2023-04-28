50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SEED Center holds 2023 business pitch competition

11th Annual Competition
By Barry Lowin
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a chance for local entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true. Tonight, the held SWLA Economic Development Alliance held its 11th annual business pitch competition SEED Business Center.

“Welcome to the 2023 version of the Alliance Chamber Southwest Louisiana’s Business Incubator business pitch contest,” said Eric Cormier, Senior VP Entrepreneurship and Strategic Initiatives.

“This contest is all about sharing that dream and also promoting economic development and entrepreneurship,” said Cormier. “So what this is all about giving people an opportunity to compete for enterprise is about competition, so this is where it starts.”

Participants competed in 4 categories: high school, college, technology, and general business. The judges were local business experts.

“About four folks are going to leave with $5000 each tonight, and so it’s a big deal for us,” said George Swift, President and CEO of SWLA Economic Development Alliance. “We appreciate all of you having the ideas and the vision to have an idea for business.”

The competition has helped jump started several businesses

“Waiter actually started in the business pitch contest, won it, became an incubator client, and the rest is history,” said Cormier.

One competitor said he is not leaving the competition up to chance.

“I haven’t spent too much time thinking about chance because I like to think the best prepared person would win, and if that’s not me, then I’m very respectful of that and hopefully I will do better next year,” John Gregory.

This is where the American spirit starts right here, people putting it on the line, working hard, putting their dreams and their fears all into the same pot, and wanting to be an entrepreneur and wanting to be successful,” said Cormier.

The high school winner was Joel Moore with JM Custom Kicks, the college winner was John Gregory with Indoor Divot Recreation, Technology was Ronald Blanchard with Intense Impact Tech, and the general business winner was Whitney Griffin with P.O.P. balloons.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous Friday is in store, rain returns by Saturday
OLQH puts on “The Music Man Jr.”
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame
Sam Houston High celebrates inductees into Hall of Fame