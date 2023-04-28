SEED Center holds 2023 business pitch competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a chance for local entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true. Tonight, the held SWLA Economic Development Alliance held its 11th annual business pitch competition SEED Business Center.

“Welcome to the 2023 version of the Alliance Chamber Southwest Louisiana’s Business Incubator business pitch contest,” said Eric Cormier, Senior VP Entrepreneurship and Strategic Initiatives.

“This contest is all about sharing that dream and also promoting economic development and entrepreneurship,” said Cormier. “So what this is all about giving people an opportunity to compete for enterprise is about competition, so this is where it starts.”

Participants competed in 4 categories: high school, college, technology, and general business. The judges were local business experts.

“About four folks are going to leave with $5000 each tonight, and so it’s a big deal for us,” said George Swift, President and CEO of SWLA Economic Development Alliance. “We appreciate all of you having the ideas and the vision to have an idea for business.”

The competition has helped jump started several businesses

“Waiter actually started in the business pitch contest, won it, became an incubator client, and the rest is history,” said Cormier.

One competitor said he is not leaving the competition up to chance.

“I haven’t spent too much time thinking about chance because I like to think the best prepared person would win, and if that’s not me, then I’m very respectful of that and hopefully I will do better next year,” John Gregory.

This is where the American spirit starts right here, people putting it on the line, working hard, putting their dreams and their fears all into the same pot, and wanting to be an entrepreneur and wanting to be successful,” said Cormier.

The high school winner was Joel Moore with JM Custom Kicks, the college winner was John Gregory with Indoor Divot Recreation, Technology was Ronald Blanchard with Intense Impact Tech, and the general business winner was Whitney Griffin with P.O.P. balloons.

