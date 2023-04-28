2023 NFL DRAFT: Saints select Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey in 2nd round (No. 40 overall)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints selected Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey in the second round (No. 40 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

No one better than SB XLI Winner @Harp41 to announce Isaiah Foskey 🤩



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/S75xngmXHo — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

Foskey was a top-210 recruit nationally when signing with Notre Dame out of famed De La Salle High School in California. He played in four games off the bench in 2019 (five tackles, one blocked punt) before becoming a productive reserve for all 12 games in the 2020 season (20 tackles, five for loss with 4.5 sacks). With Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes off to the NFL for 2021, Foskey took over as the team’s primary pass rusher, leading the Irish with 12.5 tackles for loss among his 52 total stops in 13 starts, tying for 10th in the FBS with 11 sacks while also tying for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He was a second-team All-American in 2022 and a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end after leading the squad with 14 tackles for loss and tying for sixth in the FBS with 11 sacks among his 45 tackles in 12 starts. He also blocked the third and fourth punts of his career. Foskey opted out of the team’s bowl game.

Forward-charging edge defender whose best football could be ahead of him. He relies heavily on a long-arm rush attack and with a ghost move counter, but he’ll need to more effectively use his rush hands to help trip the edge as he lacks hip flexion to consistently dip and flatten to quarterbacks. His pressing play style and range in space should create opportunities to cause disruptions, but he lacks anchor as an edge-setter and needs to go to school with take-on technique. There are slight limitations in his game, but he’s going to keep getting better and has future starting potential as a 4-3 defensive end.

