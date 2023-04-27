Troopers holding child car seat safety check event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) will check your child’s car seat for free at an event this Saturday at Christus Oschner Lake Area Hospital.

Louisiana State Police Troop D, partnered with Christus Oschner Lake Area Hospital and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, will have nationally-certified child passenger safety seat technicians help conduct inspections.

LSP stresses that child safety seats and booster seats, when used properly, save lives. During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Thus, it is important that children are properly restrained in an appropriate car seat for every car ride.

The event, located at 4200 Nelson Road in Lake Charles, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with Louisiana State Police Troop D by calling 337-491-2513 or CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital at 337-475-4760.

