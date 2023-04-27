Texas Roadhouse employee receives car from coworkers, she was so surprised!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Texas Roadhouse is known for handing out those delicious bread rolls before every meal, but earlier this week, the restaurant in Alexandria gave out a gift that you cannot put a price on.

Workers at the restaurant gathered out in front to surprise one of their coworkers, Marta, with a new car they pitched in to buy just for her. The restaurant shared that Marta did not have a vehicle and had to spend money to Uber to and from work every day, all while paying for a babysitter back home and living in a one-income household.

One of the servers came up with the idea to raise money to help her out, and within just a few weeks, they were able to raise enough money for the car.

Marta is described by her peers as being the sweetest and hardest working lady telling everyone that she loves them. Her coworkers shared the love back with her and Marta gets the enjoy her new car.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.