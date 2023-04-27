Taylor Dental hosts grand reopening of revamped office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two and a half years after it was severely damaged in Hurricane Laura, an area dental practice opened its doors again.

For the last year, the team at Taylor Dental and Braces used a temporary facility to care for patients.

They held a grand re-opening where families were able to tour the revamped office.

The feature that I enjoy the most is the dental chair with all the new technology, digital X-rays. We’re able to treat more patients than we did before because we have an open floor plan,” Dr. Latedra Collins said. “We have what we call pinwheels. We’re able to see multiple families and multiple children in a single family at the same time, helps to decrease the fear that children have with coming to the dentist and some for the very first time.”

Dr. Collins believes the renovations will allow their team to serve more patients.

