SWLA Arrest Report - April 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 26, 2023.

Darius Daunte Reado, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; in a park after hours.

Mason Zachery Leblanc, 21, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks worth $25,000 or more.

Erick Enriquez, 49, Houston, TX: Battery of a dating partner.

Lamont Jamal Smith, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a catalytic converter worth under $5,000.

Philip Guillory, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Savannah Shanita Gardiner, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; failure to stop or yield.

Chandon JCoby Benard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (3 charges); contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Joshua Cain Leger, 39, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Amber Gene Smith, 37, Huntsville, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; out-of-state detainer.

Devonte Isiah George, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gabriel Romaine Darjean, 44, Sulphur: Stalking; trespassing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.