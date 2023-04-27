50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - April 26, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 26, 2023.

Darius Daunte Reado, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; in a park after hours.

Mason Zachery Leblanc, 21, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks worth $25,000 or more.

Erick Enriquez, 49, Houston, TX: Battery of a dating partner.

Lamont Jamal Smith, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a catalytic converter worth under $5,000.

Philip Guillory, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Savannah Shanita Gardiner, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; failure to stop or yield.

Chandon JCoby Benard, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons (3 charges); possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony (3 charges); contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Joshua Cain Leger, 39, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Amber Gene Smith, 37, Huntsville, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; out-of-state detainer.

Devonte Isiah George, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gabriel Romaine Darjean, 44, Sulphur: Stalking; trespassing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Corgis put their best paw forward in FUR-by championship race
Corgis put their best paw forward in FUR-by championship race
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe threat over for SWLA, rain possible through midmorning
Jacobs Law mandate for beacons on Life Jackets
Proponents of Jacobs Law fight to make life jacket beacons mandatory
Jacobs Law mandate for beacons on Life Jackets
jacobs law