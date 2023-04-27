Scientist brings ‘Ministry of Chemistry’ to Moss Bluff church

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a night full of creative and scientific experiments at the First Baptist Church in Moss Bluff as Josh Denhart, or the “Science Guy,” came into town to perform experiments for students and combine religion lessons into the mix.

Denhart is a former pastor and high school chemistry teacher who combined his two passions to create KidMin Science. His visit is part of First Baptist Academy’s Spiritual Emphasis Week, which he will lead every afternoon.

Denhart told us he loves to teach and perform for kids, which for him is like gaining 200 new friends.

“I love the periodic table, as interesting as that is, and I also have a very strong love for Christ, and so I blend those together in what you call what I call the ‘Ministry of Chemistry,’ so it’s kind of fun. I want kids to experience science, but I also want them to see somebody who truly loves God and loves God openly,” Denhart said.

First Baptist Academy tells us they are thankful for Denhart’s visit and the impact he had on their students.

