Proponents of Jacobs Law fight to make life jacket beacons mandatory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In 2011, then governor Bobby Jindal signed Jacobs Law into effect which mandated beacons to be on life jackets of persons being transported in aircrafts on and offshore. Many people including Jacob Matt’s family here in Southwest Louisiana, were not aware the mandate had been amended years ago to make the beacons optional for companies.

Recent helicopter crashes in the Gulf of Mexico had people asking what happened to Jacobs Law.

“When all these accidents started happening offshore people were calling me going where’s Jacobs beacons, where’s the law, what’s going on?” said Diana Matt. “I said I don’t know, so I reached out to Troy Romero and he started doing some digging and told me that it was amended out, the mandatory part of it was amended out.”

Diana Natt who lost her son Jacob in 2008 contacted Representative Troy Romero to find out what happened to her sons law.

“Jacob Matt, who was from my district, was in a helicopter crash in the gulf; his body washed up in Galveston five days later,” said Rep. Troy Romero. “The autopsy showed that he was probably alive for some time in the gulf, but he couldn’t find him because there was no locator devices.”

Currently some aircraft companies do use beacons on life jackets, but it is not a mandated law.

“In 2011, then Senator Mike Michot and Representative Johnny Guinn have brought some legislation to try to to help in that circumstance and and these devices were actually talked about in that bill, but at the time, for whatever reason, they were taken out.” said Romero.

“We never knew for 11 years that law was amended out; they didn’t make it mandatory, it was optional,” said Matt. “It was all scratched out.”

No one involved in the 2011 bill ever notified the Matt family that the bill had been amended.

“And you never told me, any of my family that were banking on this law,” said Matt. “You know, and you never told me, you could have just said, ‘hey, it was too expensive, they amended it out’, that’s all you had to say.”

“Now those devices have come down,” said Romero. “They’re less than $500.00, you can actually get them for around $200. “

Diana Matt said Jacob’s Law mandated one beacon under the pilot’s seat, one under the aircraft, and one on each life jacket. A beacon that could have saved her son’s life and many others in the recent crashes.

“The beacons to me are a sign of hope; you’re either going to find someone alive or you’re going to recover a body, but either way, it’s hope,” said Matt. “If you don’t have either of those two, they’re just off in the water.”

Jacob always said he hoped his name would mean something.

“He said ‘I hope one day my name means something’, and after this law passed the first time and it hit the headlines and it was crazy,” said Matt. “This lady called me that he had talked to one-on-one and she said I just wanted you to know your boy got his wish, she said, ‘I just seen the paper’; his name means something now.”

Currently, House Bill 398 to make the beacons mandatory passed the House and will go before the Senate soon.

