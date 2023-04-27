50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man formally charged in New Year’s Day home invasion, rape

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been indicted on charges of first-degree rape, home invasion and second-degree battery in a violent New Year’s Day break-in.

Joseph Milton Ryan, 21, broke into a woman’s home on West McNeese Street while she was sleeping and beat and raped her, the Lake Charles Police Department reported at the time of his arrest.

Joseph Milton Ryan in January 2023(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Police said they did not believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police identified Ryan through surveillance video and a vehicle description and arrested him at his home on the day of the incident.

Ryan was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on $250,000 bond on Jan. 6.

