First Alert Forecast: Severe threat over for SWLA, rain possible through midmorning

By Wade Hampton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The severe threat for Southwest Louisiana is winding down, but some scattered showers and even thunderstorms are possible through midmorning.  However, any additional storms will remain well below severe levels, though gusty winds and small hail are possible.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Rain will gradually diminish through the morning and sunshine may return by the afternoon.  Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by the afternoon hours.

Friday’s weather looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures; highs will reach the low 80s.

The weather for this weekend is looking less favorable with rain looking more likely unfortunately.  An upper level trough of low pressure will be over our area and these usually make forecasts challenging by nature as models don’t always handle them properly.  For now, I am increasing the chance of rain to 40% for Saturday and 20% for Sunday as rain may linger into Sunday.  These rain chances may increase further as confidence in the forecast increases.  If you have outdoor plans for this weekend, it would be best to plan indoor alternatives just in case rain becomes more widespread.

Drier weather will return for early next week along with warmer temperatures as highs will reach the low 80s beginning Monday.  The next weather system may impact our area late next week with some scattered showers and storms possible as early as Thursday.

