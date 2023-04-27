FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous Friday is in store, rain returns by Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Thursday’s rain out of the area, much better weather is ahead as we look ahead to Friday. Clouds will continue to depart overnight Thursday, which will help to cool things down. However, that may also cause some areas of patchy fog to develop, especially in places that received the most rainfall. But any fog should quickly dissipate Friday, leaving a gorgeous rest of the day. High temperatures likely warm into the low 80′s with a whole lot of sunshine around. We’ll even have reduced humidity as well! So this will make Friday a great day to enjoy any outdoor plans.

High's Friday are likely to reach the low 80's away from the coast. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, changes are on the way in time for Saturday. Another cold front and upper-level low will move into SW Louisiana as part of our fast-moving pattern. This looks to bring another round of showers close by, with the highest chances of seeing activity likely near that low pressure just to our north, or along the coast where the best moisture will be. Still, everyone may at least see a few showers even if it is not likely to rain all day.

More showers will move in Saturday as another front and disturbance approaches. (KPLC)

Some showers may even hang around for the first part of our Sunday as well. This will depend on just how quickly the upper-level low departs to the east. If the timing of the low holds, it may move far enough way by the afternoon where any showers begin to exit SWLA. So Sunday looks to be a better day this weekend for outdoor plans, especially if they can be held later in the day. High temperatures both days should remain in the mid/upper 70′s, and could be lower Saturday if more cloud cover hangs on.

High temps return close to normal next week with low rain chances to start. (KPLC)

By Monday, any rain should be out of the area as high pressure begins to move in. That will leave a very nice start to our work week. Highs will remain close to average in the low 80′s, with rain chances remaining slim at best. Better chances for rain may return closer to next weekend.

- Max Lagano

