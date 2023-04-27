Family of victim killed in 2018 Lacassine shooting unhappy with sentencing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of a fatal shooting in Lacassine in 2018 was sentenced earlier this month, but the victim’s family isn’t satisfied with the outcome.

Nearly five years after he was accused of fatally shooting Victor Martin twice with a shotgun, Matthew Markwood was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit given for time served.

The family of Martin said his sentence doesn’t reflect the seriousness of the crime he committed.

“It’s not a matter of us feeling better or thinking it would make us feel better, but it is a matter of being fair and that you are responsible for your actions,” Martin’s cousin Alexandra Hainkel said. “These are the actions you chose, and they went above and beyond just to fight for an argument that got out of hand.”

It happened on Melanson Rd. in Lacassine. Authorities at the time said the shooting was called in Thursday night, but Martin’s body was not found until the next morning because it had been moved.

Markwood was originally charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. He pleaded no contest on January 10 to manslaughter, according to the Clerk of Courts records. The obstruction of justice charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Martin’s family said they are questioning why he was offered another plea deal after the first expired, why his charge was downgraded, and why he was not given the maximum 30-year sentence.

“He didn’t just kill him,” Hainkel said. “He mistreated his body. For all we know, he could have been actively dying in that truck bed or after he left him on the ground.”

With no evidence presented in court, Martin’s cousin tells 7News their family felt like there was a lack of transparency with them and with the public as well.

“This is a person that’s going to be released back into the community,” Hainkel said. “The general public has no idea, you know, the extent of what he did. And so, that was, you know, something that was really upsetting to me.”

7News reached out to the Jeff Davis District Attorney several times for clarification and comment. We have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.