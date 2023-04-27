Drainage system cleanup nearing completion in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In just two months, the Calcasieu Parish Waterway Drainage Project will be complete.

The parish received millions of dollars from FEMA as reimbursement to clean debris from drainage systems after the storms.

“Last night’s report, for instance, was 3,000 cubic yards yesterday, so every night we get a report from our monitoring company who monitors all the activities which is required by FEMA,” Director of engineering and public works Allen Wainwright said.

Director Allen Wainwright said so far a total of nearly 2.2 million cubic yards of debris has been removed from the lateral systems. FEMA reimbursed Calcasieu Parish almost $20 million after the storms to clear up the waterways.

Wainwright said since then, crew members have been hard at work with minimal breaks during holidays.

“All your major drainage laterals have been cleaned to this point, so if it’s the Contraband Bayou, English Bayou, Houston River, Choupique Bayou, all the major ones,” Wainwright said.

Although this is good news, it does create conflict for locals like Pastor Rick Batchelor, who said while they’re draining the ditches, there are other areas that are not being considered.

“My issue is what good does it do to clean out the ditches if your culverts are smashed like mine are over here at the church?” Batchelor said. “I pointed that out to a man that was working on the ditches there, and it’s because whenever it rains a lot, it all backs up here because it can’t go through the culverts, and it just comes up on the land to both sides of the driveway.”

Wainwright said while this project will not necessarily clean every single lateral, any remaining work will be taken care of by gravity drainage districts that have been a part of the process since day one.

“Going forward after this project wraps up, they’ll just go right back to their normal maintenance routine and their normal maintenance practices, which that’s what they do,” Wainwright said. “They take care of the lateral drainage systems out there.”

Wainwright said they’ve been picking up debris for the last 460 days.

