CPSO holds 129th Basic Academy graduation ceremony

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 30 officers celebrated their graduation from the 129th Basic Academy at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy today.

The officers represent 13 agencies in the surrounding area. 27 officers completed 519 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement, and three officers completed 140 hours of refresher courses. All of these officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers.

The term “peace officer” varies from state to state, but in Louisiana it means any employee of the state whose duties include making arrests, performing searches and seizures, the execution of criminal warrants, and is responsible for the prevention or detection of crime or for the enforcement of the penal, traffic or highway laws of the state.

Awards were presented to the following law enforcement officers:

Hunter Keehnen, class president of the 129th Basic Academy; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Zachary Robinson, Highest Scholastic Average Honor; Merryville Police Department

Landon Turano, first firearm award; Lake Charles Police Department

Lance Turano, second firearm award; Lake Charles Police Department

Jace Dufresne, third firearm award; Sulphur Police Department

Garrett Ellison, Defensive Tactics Honor; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Joon-Young Hong, Physical Training; Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Officers who graduated after completing 519 hours of instruction are Cole Roberts, Chad Belaire, John Chaisson, Dylan Day, River Duhon, Garrett Ellison, Seth Fusilier, Danika Guillory, Joon-Young Hong, Ryan Jones, Hunter Keehnen, Shirley Mulligan, Gavin Faulk, Kaitlan Cormier, Joseph Young, Lucretia “Marie” Manuel, Jalen Melbert, JD Hunt, Lance Turano, Landon Turano, Zachary Robinson, Winston Lambright, Jace Dufresne, Chase McConnell, Benjamin Morgan, Jimmy Cain, and Austin Mouton.

Officers who graduated after completing 140 hours of refresher courses are Joshua Anders, Jeremy LeBlanc and Christopher O’Brien.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.