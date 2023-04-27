50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Corgis put their best paw forward in FUR-by championship race

By Angelica Butine
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - It’s full speed ahead at the Delta Downs race track this weekend as 30 corgis are ready to put their best paw forward for a good cause.

The family-friendly event is “Paw-fect” for all corgi lovers with Delta Downs offering a $6,000 prize pool to three charity partners. First through third-place winners of the race can donate their winnings to Hopeful Paws Dog Rescue, Beaumont Pets Alive, or Do Good Dog Rescue.

The race card kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and is free to attend. The contestants will compete in three qualifying races for a chance to be entered in the Delta Downs FUR-by championship race.

Join Angelica Butine this morning as she gets a closer look at this weekend’s animal athletes.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Day 8 (April 20) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe threat over for SWLA, rain possible through midmorning
Jacobs Law mandate for beacons on Life Jackets
Proponents of Jacobs Law fight to make life jacket beacons mandatory
Jacobs Law mandate for beacons on Life Jackets
jacobs law
Scientist brings ‘Ministry of Chemistry’ to Moss Bluff church
Scientist brings ‘Ministry of Chemistry’ to Moss Bluff church