Corgis put their best paw forward in FUR-by championship race

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - It’s full speed ahead at the Delta Downs race track this weekend as 30 corgis are ready to put their best paw forward for a good cause.

The family-friendly event is “Paw-fect” for all corgi lovers with Delta Downs offering a $6,000 prize pool to three charity partners. First through third-place winners of the race can donate their winnings to Hopeful Paws Dog Rescue, Beaumont Pets Alive, or Do Good Dog Rescue.

The race card kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and is free to attend. The contestants will compete in three qualifying races for a chance to be entered in the Delta Downs FUR-by championship race.

Join Angelica Butine this morning as she gets a closer look at this weekend’s animal athletes.

