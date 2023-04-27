50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Col. Rachel Zechenelly named first woman to head LDWF Enforcement Division

LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly
LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Col Rachel Zechenelly has been tapped to head its Enforcement Division.

Zechenelly is the first woman to head the division, which is the second-largest statewide law enforcement agency in Louisiana.

LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly
LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

“Everything I have achieved in my career has prepared me for this moment,” said Zechenelly. “From graduating the academy, to being a field agent, being in charge of both administrative and patrol sides of the division and serving under the tutelage of past colonels, all have aided me in receiving this prestigious promotion. I’m also grateful for the privilege of serving under Col. Hebert who has been a great mentor to me.  I am honored and humbled to serve the over 200 field agents as their Colonel and will work hard to continue the advancement of the Enforcement Division.”

The native of Pearl River is a 24-year veteran of the LDWF Enforcement Division and is replacing Col. Chad Hebert, who is retiring this summer.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Cat owners can grab free cat food at drive-thru giveaway
Cat owners can grab free cat food at drive-thru giveaway
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this afternoon as clouds clear
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
FOX 29 Morning Show - April 27, 2023 - Pt. II
FOX 29 Morning Show - April 27, 2023 - Pt. II
Health Headlines: Tanning cream that could protect against skin cancer
Health Headlines: Tanning cream that could protect against skin cancer