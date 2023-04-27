City breaks ground on Nellie Lutcher Memorial Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles broke ground today on Nellie Lutcher Memorial Park on Enterprise Boulevard, part of the effort to revitalize the area as the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District.

Lutcher was a musician from Lake Charles who kept her roots close to her heart, even writing the song “Lake Charles Boogie.”

City officials gathered to celebrate the ongoing project that hopes to bring life to the community just as Lutcher did.

The park will feature new design elements for the area, such as connectivity for food trucks.

The blueprints for the park were created in 2020. (Jennifer Lott)

“Today is just one part of the larger picture and a larger philosophy of reigniting activity and reigniting excitement in some of our neighborhoods that have seen some disinvestment over the years,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.

The park is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2023.

