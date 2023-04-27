50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now

Latest News

Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
Biden plan aims to stem border migration as restrictions end
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gorgeous Friday is in store, rain returns by Saturday
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
Principal provides update on trespasser on Pickering High School campus