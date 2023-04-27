Bell City woman indicted for murder in shooting death of husband

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Bell City woman accused of killing her husband was indicted for second-degree murder Thursday.

Yvette Gragg Logan, 60, called deputies to her home on Jan. 22, 2023, saying that she had shot her husband, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported at the time of her arrest.

Yvette Logan in January 2023 (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

William Logan, 67, was found dead in the home on Gragg Road, according to CPSO.

Yvette Logan was arrested the same day. She is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

