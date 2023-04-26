Woman cuffed while videoing traffic stop; police say they believed she was a suspect

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A woman is still in disbelief after being detained by Jennings Police following a traffic stop last month. The catch - she wasn’t even in the car.

The woman was filming the encounter from her property across the street.

Jennings Police told 7News they were pulling over a stolen car from Monroe. One of the suspects reportedly yelled to a woman working in her yard across the street, asking her to start recording.

“The guy screamed out ‘record, record.’ Then I said, ‘Okay, I’ll record,’” Sabrina Bernard said.

Bernard said she had been there cleaning up her property on Fifth Street after her home caught fire a few months ago.

The video starts with one police vehicle parked behind the suspect’s vehicle that was pulled over. More officers arrive quickly after.

You see at least one suspect lying on the ground as more officers walk up with their guns drawn. You can hear Bernard commenting on what’s happening from across the street when one officer runs over, still with his gun in his hand, telling her to get on the ground.

“You see in the video, I stayed on my property,” Bernard said. “I didn’t go toward them.”

Bernard was read her rights and detained. She was questioning the whole time why, saying she had no connection to the incident happening across the street.

“They tackled me basically because I was recording, but they told me I had something to do with what was going on,” she said. “[I] couldn’t be because I walked outside and he was already on the ground. So, they tackled me and put me in handcuffs.”

Following the encounter, Bernard walked to her neighbor’s a few houses down.

“She came up all messed up, like mud and water everywhere, saying what happened, saying the cops had cuffed her for no reason,” neighbor Brandon Fontenot said.

“Me and Brandon went down there to ask, ‘Why would y’all just go into somebody’s yard and just throw them down like that?’” neighbor Aaron Hicks said.

When the two walked up to the officer to ask them about what happened, the officer began to curse at the two, telling them to get away.

Jennings Police said the officers involved initially believed Bernard was one of the three suspects involved in the stolen car. She was quickly released and not officially arrested.

“They told me to stay out of trouble,” Bernard said.

7News reached out to Jennings Police for more information on what happened and what led up to the arrest. We are still waiting to hear back.

According to the ACLU, in Louisiana you can legally record an officer who is performing their duties in public. Police cannot take your equipment, demand to view the footage, or delete it without a warrant. You can’t interfere with their duties while you film.

