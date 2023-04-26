50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Washington Marion student remembered after dying from cancer

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students and staff at Washington Marion High School are mourning the death of a student who died from leukemia.

17-year-old Rhyann Green lost her battle against the illness and died on April 22.

The school will be remembering Rhyann with a special balloon release event at 11:45 a.m. on April 27.

Washington Marion principal Crystal Bowie released the following statement:

“Rhyann was a phenomenal student on our campus. Rhyann was an individual that worked diligently in all aspects of the campus from being an honor student to also being a member of our Dance line team “The Dancing Dolls.” She was elected as our homecoming queen for this school year. Her sudden passing has deeply impacted our entire campus.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan
JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan’s remains reveal their final days
United State Coast Guard
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crewmember near Port Sulphur
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms arrive in SWLA early Thursday morning.
Louisiana State Capitol
Lawmakers pass proposals on gender identity, preferred pronouns in La. schools