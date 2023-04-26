Washington Marion student remembered after dying from cancer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students and staff at Washington Marion High School are mourning the death of a student who died from leukemia.

17-year-old Rhyann Green lost her battle against the illness and died on April 22.

The school will be remembering Rhyann with a special balloon release event at 11:45 a.m. on April 27.

Washington Marion principal Crystal Bowie released the following statement:

“Rhyann was a phenomenal student on our campus. Rhyann was an individual that worked diligently in all aspects of the campus from being an honor student to also being a member of our Dance line team “The Dancing Dolls.” She was elected as our homecoming queen for this school year. Her sudden passing has deeply impacted our entire campus.”

