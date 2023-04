Trash collection schedule changing for many areas in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Waste Management is changing the collection schedule for multiple areas in Sulphur.

Trash collection will be changing from Tuesdays to Mondays starting May 1, for the following areas:

W. Napoleon from Kim Street to Picard Street

E. Napoleon from Picard Street to Cain Street

Lewis Street from E. Napoleon Street to Barney Hoffpauir Road

S. Huntington Street from Logan Street to E. Napoleon Street

Picard Road from Logan Street to W. Napoleon Street

Matthew Street from W. Napoleon Street past W. Elizabeth Street

Matthew Street from Pearl Street to Logan Street

All of Linton Street

McArthur Street from W. Napoleon Street to W. Logan Street

Mackey Street from W. Napoleon Street to W. Logan Street

S. Crocker Street from W. Napoleon Street to W. Logan Street

S. Stanford Street from W. Napoleon Street to W. Logan Street

S. Irwin Street from W. Napoleon Street to W. Logan Street

W. Logan Street from Picard Road to S. Huntington Street

Bryan Street from Picard Road to S. Huntington Street

Pearl Street from Picard Road to S. Huntington Street

Phillips Street from Picard Road to S. Irwin Street

All of Truman Street

W. Elizabeth Street from Picard Road to S. Huntington Street

W. Thomas Street from Matthew Street to S. Huntington Street

E. Verdine Street from N. Huntington Street to Hildebrandt Street

E. Lincoln Street from N. Huntington Street to Pitre Street

E. Lyons Street from Live Oak Street to Lewis Street

Edgar Street from Live Oak Street to Pitre Street

E. Burton Street from N. Huntington Street to Lewis Street

All of Breaux Lane

All of Urban Street

All of Rail Road Avenue

Live Oak Street from E. Brimstone Street to E. Lincoln Street

Virginia Street from W. Burton Street to E. Lincoln Street

Hildebrandt Street from W. Burton Street to E. Verdine Street

Doiron Street from W. Burton Street to W. Napoleon Street

All of Canal Street

All of Pitre Street

All of Edith Street

All of Barrett Street

All of Audrey Street

All of O’Quain Drive

All of Alexa Lane

All of Adam Lane

All of Ginny Lane

All of Trina Lane

All of Perry Street

All of N. East Street

E. Brimstone from Live Oak Street to the end of E. Brimstone

E. Carlton from Live Oak Street to Lewis Street

All of Kirby Street

