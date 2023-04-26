Three-star wide receiver Marcus Peterson transfers to McNeese

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Marcus Peterson was a three-star wide receiver in the Class of 2022, and after redshirting his freshman year, and not appearing in any games for the Cincinnati Bearcats, Peterson entered the transfer portal, and on Monday night, the former three-star announced he found a new home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with the McNeese Cowboys.

My recruitment is closed. This will be my new home for the next 4 years. @McNeeseFootball @CoachGGoff pic.twitter.com/Em3vLwTHHa — Marcus Peterson (@MarcusPeterson_) April 26, 2023

In his senior season at Columbia High School in Lake City, Florida, Peterson accounted for 1,128 yards of total offense, while also being responsible for 17 total touchdowns, seven of which were passing, six receiving, and four rushing. Peterson also served as the team’s punter and chose the University of Cincinnati over schools such as LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

The move is a big one for McNeese as the Cowboys lacked depth at the wide receiver position, of the 14 mid-year transfers McNeese signed, just one was a wide receiver, Jonathan Harris from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. It has also been a position head coach Gary Goff has talked about extensively this offseason calling it one of their weaker spots on the roster.

“We’re real thin at receiver, we’ve signed seven receivers, but they’re not on campus yet, we only got one mid-year receiver, so we’ve got six high school guys, and we’re probably looking for two more transfers in that area,” said Goff on March 15th about the status of the wide receiver position.

As Goff said there, he expected to sign two more transfer wide receivers, with the addition of Peterson on Monday, he’s found one, with potentially one more on the way if he’s still looking to add two at the position.

