Teen girls injured -- one fatally -- after ATV crashes into tree near Slidell, sheriff says

Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of Williams Road near Slidell.(Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Authorities said two 14-year-old girls were injured -- one fatally -- when they crashed an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Tuesday (April 25) along a road near Slidell.

Officials have identified the teen that died as Samia Rogers, 14, of Williams Road near Slidell. The condition of the surviving victim was not revealed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Deputies said the girls were riding the four-wheeler ATV without helmets, and were injured when they failed to negotiate a curve on Lefleur Drive and struck the tree. Both girls were ejected from the vehicle.

The STPSO said the girls were transported to separate area hospitals for treatment, but one of the victims died from her injuries.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

