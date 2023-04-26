SWLA Arrest Report - April 25, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 25, 2023.

Travis Wayne Sellars, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); trespassing; theft of a catalytic converter under $5,000.

David Lashack Coleman, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery; battery; aggravated assault.

Robert Bartie Jr., 61, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; must have headlights on when required.

Ashley Ann Leblanc, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to obey traffic-control signals; switched license plates.

Xabian Lebate Chapman, 19, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Demetris Andrea Fiore, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Haley Rene Betsill, 37, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Rashad Malyk Duplessis, 27, Richmond, TX: Instate detainer; creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule II drug.

Ali Macon Lewis, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Amy Lynn Reeves, 47, Sulphur: Aggravated arson.

Daric Wayne Vezia, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (4 charges).

Kevin Dwayne Edwards, 46, Pearland, TX: Second offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; third offense DWI; hit and run driving.

Alyssa Ayers, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Taji Tatiana Loston, 26, Crowley: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Nasya Sari Miller, 32, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a Schedule drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Cecilia Faith Matte, 37, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.