Sulphur Baseball’s Landon Arrant signs with Lane College

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur infielder Landon Arrant made his college decision official on Tuesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent with Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.

After he put pen to paper Arrant expressed how this was the right move for the future of his baseball career and touched on how the coaching staff was the biggest reason for him signing with the school.

“They just bought very good energy when it came to how they did things and what they wanted me to do when I got there,” said Arrant. “I’ve always wanted to play college baseball, and it’s just been a goal of mine since I’ve since 9th grade to get to a college and commit to a college, so it’s just really good for me and my family.”

You can catch Landon on the diamond Friday, April 28th as the Golden Tors will start their playoff run in the regional round of the Non-Select Division II bracket.

