Sulphur Baseball’s Jake Brown uses playoffs to give back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LHSAA State Championships will take place in Sulphur, Louisiana in nearly three weeks, and as that date draws closer, Sulphur Tors baseball player Jake Brown partnered with the Awesome Association to help out young athletes.

The Awesome Association provides year-round inclusive sports and art activities to children with disabilities in the Lake Charles area, and Brown expressed how the partnership was such an easy match.

“For the regular season, I’m donating $3.00 for every strikeout and $10.00 for every home run which comes out to about $400.00 for the regular season, and during the playoffs, I’m going to be raising that money, we got a few local businesses that are going to be chipping in and we’re excited to see how this thing blows up,” said Brown. “We got the idea in about November, December around Christmas time when I saw LSU infielder Dylan Crews was giving back to families in Baton Rouge and I thought, you know, this is something that with my platform I figured why not use what I have and what I’ve experienced to give back to those and help people that could really use it and I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids.”

Brown feels like baseball is a sport that brings people together in a very inclusive way and with his team set to start their tournament run this week, he made it clear there is no better time to help impact Southwest Louisiana in a positive way.

“I feel like baseball is, I think, the reason why I like it so much is that it’s a game that connects people, it’s more than a game and that’s what our coach is stressed about us every day, it’s not about how you go out there and play every day, but it’s about what you can do to impact people and I feel like this is a great way to live by that,” said Brown.

Brown and the Golden Tors will kick off their playoff run this Friday at 6 p.m. as they will take on Destrehan in regionals.

If you want to help donate to the Awesome Association, CLICK HERE.

