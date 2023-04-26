50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston High School to hold first annual Hall of Fame Ceremony

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School will be holding its first annual Hall of Fame Ceremony on Thursday, April 27.

The ceremony will honor individuals who have graduated or served the school in some capacity. Among the first inductees will be the school’s first principal, an Oscar-winning animator, and former administrators. A portion of the ceremony will also honor current students who have achieved high merits during the school year.

The event will be held in the Boys’ Gym at 6 p.m.

