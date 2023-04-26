50/50 Thursdays
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities.

That includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults.

Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

The bill had passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said that so far this year, more than 450 bills attacking the rights of transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures.

