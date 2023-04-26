LEGAL CORNER: If I’m a co-signer on a loan, is the other person obligated to pay me back?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: My husband was a co-signer on his ex’s car, which she totaled in 2018 still owing money after insurance paid what it was worth. My husband settled with the loan company this April since his credit was being jeopardized - she refused to pay anything. Is she obligated to pay us back her half since her name is on the vehicle? Are we able to take her to small claims court if she refuses to pay her half?

ANSWER: A co-signer is another person who also accepts full responsibility to pay back a loan. The co-signer is obligated to pay any missed payments and even the full amount of the loan.

If the primary borrower does not repay the loan, the co-signer may be forced to repay the whole amount of the loan, plus interest and any late fees that have accrued.

With most cosigned loans, the lender is not required to pursue the main/primary borrower first, but can request payment from the co-signer any time there is a missed payment.

Unless there was an agreement between the former couple, the primary borrower is not legally obligated to re-pay the viewer and her husband.

A lawsuit would likely need to be filed to attempt recovery of the money paid to the loan company.

The amount paid to the loan company will determine the court that has jurisdiction or the legal ability to hear the case.

QUESTION: I have power of attorney over one of my sisters who has dementia. She has power of attorney over my other sister who also has dementia. Neither is capable of making sensible decisions. How can I get power of attorney over the other sister when she cannot sign to give permission? Do I have power of attorney over the second sister because I have power of attorney over the first and therefore can handle her affairs?

ANSWER: To give someone power of attorney is giving another person authority to act on your behalf, typically for your financial decisions, your medical decisions, or both.

A person may be subject to full interdiction by court order if he is at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor and is consistently unable to make reasoned decisions concerning himself or his property or is unable to communicate his decisions concerning himself or his property, because of an infirmity.

There are two types of interdiction: 1) full and 2) limited.

Full interdiction transfers all responsibilities and rights of the interdict to the curator. The person seeking an interdiction must prove that the interdict is unable to care for himself as well as his property in a full interdiction proceeding before a court.

Limited interdiction allows the interdict to retain certain rights.

The court will appoint a curator, who is a major, who will represent the interdict in legal acts as well as be responsible for all personal decisions of the interdict.

The court will also appoint an undercurator to oversee the curator.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.