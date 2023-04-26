50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. lawmakers could discuss education-related proposals

One of the proposals deals with the topic of religion in schools.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers could discuss several education-related proposals on Wednesday, April 26, as part of the ongoing 2023 Regular Legislative Session.

One of the proposals deals with the topic of religion in schools. A bill would require the phrase “In God We Trust” to be in every public school in Louisiana.

Other potential discussions at the Louisiana State Capitol will involve gender identity, the pronouns that teachers and students use in schools, and the safest practices for schools.

Louisiana leaders released a new app for smartphones ahead of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. The goal was to make understanding the legislative process a little easier for the average person.

RELATED: New smartphone app aims to make legislature easier to understand

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
SWLA Arrest Report - April 25, 2023
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on clouds today, Storms passing tomorrow morning.
Sam Houston High School 2023 Hall of Fame
Sam Houston High School to hold first annual Hall of Fame Ceremony