Keeping bugs away as temperatures warm up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a battle we all face every year. As the weather warms up, it gets harder and harder to keep bugs away and out of your home.

But some bugs are worse than others, which is where Jimmy Meaux with the LSU AG Center in Calcasieu Parish comes in. He says there are certain bugs you need to look out for which will remain an issue during the months of May and June.

The most common bugs you want to avoid are termites, fire ants, roaches, and mosquitoes. The best prevention measures regarding those bugs start on the outside of the home, “Making sure you don’t have standing water” said Meaux “or tall grass, wood structures, or wood that’s just laying around the house that you maybe forgot to move from the wintertime.”

Just taking those steps will help reduce the population of these insects in our area and around your home.

It is also important to remember that bugs are attracted to light, water, and leaky faucets. Often they’ll try to come in through the cracks of homes to gain access to these things.

“If you have cracks around your house you may want to try to seal those off because they will come in on windows and doorways,” said Meaux, “You want to make sure that you don’t have any wood close to your house that would be laying there that they could get on and move onto your house.”

The LSU Ag Center says that termites usually swarm after dark so keeping your lights off as much as possible can help prevent them from coming near your home.

It is also important to keep your grass short and get rid of any spots around the yard that may hold water, this could be tire swings, and even buckets that may catch rainwater.

If you do find yourself battling bugs the LSU Ag Center says they are happy to help but say it’s best that you identify the bug beforehand. If you don’t know what the bug is, you can always take a photo of it so they can help you identify it.

