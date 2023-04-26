50/50 Thursdays
John Stamos says he once tried to get the Olsen twins fired from ‘Full House’

FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.
FILE - John Stamos appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2018.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – It appears the “Full House” crew didn’t always have such a tight bond.

John Stamos revealed he once tried to get Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from the sitcom.

In a recent episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, the actor – who played Uncle Jesse – said he wanted the twins recast during the early days of the show.

They shared the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the “Full House” family.

While filming the pilot, Stamos said the 11-month-old twins wouldn’t stop screaming.

He couldn’t deal with it, and he convinced the show to get rid of them.

The replacement actors weren’t up to par, so the Olsen twins were brought back.

