Jeff Davis Parish ramping up security at several schools

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Parents want to know their kids are safe when they drop them off at school and the Jeff Davis School District is taking steps to make sure that happens.

“It encompasses a lot of different things, it’s not just about school shootings, it’s about controlling the population once they get on campus,” Jeff Davis Superintendent John Hall said.

To control who goes in and out of school premises, the district will be adding fencing so there is only one place you can enter to get into Jennings High and Fenton Elementary.

They will also have a second holding area that you’ll have to be buzzed into before you get in the school.

Several schools in the parish are already benefiting from these additions, one of them being Jennings Elementary.

“We have state-of-the-art cameras that are constantly monitoring single point of entry and one of the things we’re most proud of is we’ve got a buzzer system to where parents have to enter into a docking bay and from there we’re able to lay eyes on whoever is inside and then hit another buzzer to let them in,” Jennings Elementary Principal David Harper said.

Harper said these security features have made a huge difference

“I think one of the biggest benefits in having a safe school like this is the peace of mind for parents,” Harper said. “I’m a daddy of three, two of them come to this school the fact that since day one safety was paramount.”

Hall said these security measures may not stop all tragedies from happening but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

“Well there should never be an end to when you stop thinking about security or safety, its ongoing so once we have these security measures taken care of it’s going to grow into the next level,” Hall said.

School district officials are also working on ways to add additional layers of security throughout all campuses in the parish.

Construction on Jennings High and Fenton Elementary is scheduled to begin at the end of this school year.

