FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms arrive in SWLA early Thursday morning.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head overnight into Thursday, we’ll start tracking developing showers and storms in the early morning hours. The timing of the storms have trended a little faster recently, so we may start seeing some approach the state line around 1 AM Thursday morning. They then are slated to move into SWLA during the next several hours, starting from near 3 AM for western areas and closer to the 6 AM hour for eastern parts of the viewing area.

Showers and thunderstorms likely arrive between 2-6 AM for SW Louisiana. (KPLC)

With any thunderstorms could also come a chance to see a couple stronger storms as well. Though there won’t be a lot of instability in the early morning hours, any storms that do hold together could produce some strong winds. There also is the chance to see small hail or a brief tornado in the strongest storms, though the chances for those remain lower. Since the timing of the heaviest activity will remain in the early morning hours, you’ll want to have multiple ways of receiving warnings if they are issued, one of which is by keeping our weather app handy.

There is a low chance to see a stronger storm or two, with the highest threat being strong winds. (KPLC)

After those storms move through, we could still see some showers hang around during the morning commute. Luckily, any heavy storms should be out of the area at this point. The rest of our Thursday does not appear quite as active, with a break in the rain around midday. We may even see a few breaks of sun, though enough breaks could help bring back enough instability for another round of showers later in the afternoon.

Another cold front may sneak through Saturday with another round of showers. possible. (KPLC)

Once the cold front moves through by Thursday night, that will take any rain with it leaving a much better Friday. Highs should reach the low 80′s for much of the area with lower humidity as well. It doesn’t take long for rain chances to return however. By Saturday, another cold front and disturbance will try to bring another batch of showers. Sunday looks to be a better day, though a few models still hang some leftover showers early in the day Sunday, so we’ll continue watching this.

- Max Lagano

