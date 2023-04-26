FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on clouds today, Storms passing tomorrow morning.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our unsettled weather pattern continues today across SWLA, with humidity beginning to increase and morning lows starting in the mid to low 60′s. Fog and rain are not major concerns this morning, although some small patches are possible in sheltered areas. Off and on clouds are expected again today, temperatures will likely rise to just over 80° with more sun than clouds expected in the afternoon.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Later this evening, cloud cover will be returning along with strengthening southerly winds ahead of an approaching frontal feature. A few scattered storms are possible later in the evening.

Thursday morning storms (KPLC)

A cold front will be passing through our area early tomorrow morning, likely bringing widespread showers and the potential of some stronger storms before noon. The primary concern with severe weather will be damaging gusty winds and small hail, although some isolated tornados are possible. The timing of the stronger storms is currently expected to be from around 5:00 AM to Noon with a lull in between, but this timing is subject to change. I encourage readers to stay connected for forecast updates through this evening. Rainfall close to an inch is possible.

Thursday frontal passage (KPLC)

The front’s passage won’t bring much in the way of cooler weather with highs still expected in the 80′s, but does bring some drier air which will clear skies out quickly going into Friday, making for a Sunny and pleasant start to the weekend.

Saturday disturbance (KPLC)

The forecast has some uncertainty past Friday. The previously expected second cold front has shifted south and further weakened. Now we expect to see the Low pass closer to our region accompanied by a disturbance that could increase our chances of showers over the weekend. This feature should pass through Saturday, but models are unsure as to whether rain will linger into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.