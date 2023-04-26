Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Crowley, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana customers of Entergy will be sharing in a $36 million dollar settlement out today by the Public Service Commission. The PSC sued Entergy for overcharging ratepayers to cover the expenses of operating the Grand Gulf nuclear plant.

The refunds will be spread out over the upcoming months.

“Louisianians, and anyone actually across the South in Entergy’s portfolio, were being overcharged for a power plant that was not working,” said District 3 Commissioner Davante Lewis.

“When people like Entergy or any other utility gets out of line, they’re going to face our lawyers and we’re going to hold them accountable,” said District 4 Commissioner Mike Francis.

The PSC also rejected a plan by SWEPCO to construct $2 billion worth of power plants, instead telling the utility to investigate the cost of buying electrical power.

The committee approved a bid by Entergy to seek a federal grant to upgrade the power grid serving North Baton Rouge.

