Driver for hitman sentenced for role in death of Dorian Colston

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who was a key witness last week in the murder trial of hitman Jermaine Washington was sentenced this morning.

The state had promised to recommend leniency for Karrington Henry if he testified truthfully during the trial.

Henry was Washington’s driver on the night of the murder of Dorian Colston for which he was paid $2,000.

But the prosecutor says the state learned information from Henry it would not otherwise have.

Still, Judge Robert Wyatt told Henry he was involved in the taking of a human life and had to pay the piper.

Henry was sentenced to 22 years in prison and given credit for time served. He could have received up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.