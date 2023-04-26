50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Driver for hitman sentenced for role in death of Dorian Colston

(CPSO)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who was a key witness last week in the murder trial of hitman Jermaine Washington was sentenced this morning. 

The state had promised to recommend leniency for Karrington Henry if he testified truthfully during the trial.

Henry was Washington’s driver on the night of the murder of Dorian Colston for which he was paid $2,000.

But the prosecutor says the state learned information from Henry it would not otherwise have.

Still, Judge Robert Wyatt told Henry he was involved in the taking of a human life and had to pay the piper.

Henry was sentenced to 22 years in prison and given credit for time served. He could have received up to 40 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
DeRidder businessman’s courageous act behind new movie
Movie featuring DeRidder man’s bravery available to stream now
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash
Lake Charles man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Calcasieu Public Transit bux
Calcasieu transit services resume on limited basis
Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Boswell sentenced to 5 years in prison for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion
Health Headlines: Personalizing treatment for AML cancer
Health Headlines: Personalizing treatment for AML cancer
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on clouds today, Storms passing tomorrow morning.