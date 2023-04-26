50/50 Thursdays
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crewmember near Port Sulphur

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing crewmember near Port Sulphur.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 220 square miles for a combined 11.5 search hours after receiving the marine information broadcast from watchstanders at approximately 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small boatcrew, a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched to search for the missing crewmember.

Rescue crews involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Venice
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Marine Unit
  • Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Land and Marine Units
  • Plaquemines Port Authority

