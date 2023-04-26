Coast Guard suspends search for missing crewmember near Port Sulphur

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing crewmember near Port Sulphur.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 220 square miles for a combined 11.5 search hours after receiving the marine information broadcast from watchstanders at approximately 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small boatcrew, a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew were launched to search for the missing crewmember.

Rescue crews involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Venice

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Marine Unit

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Land and Marine Units

Plaquemines Port Authority

